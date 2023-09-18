S. Korea to invest US$218 mln to develop improved bunker-buster missile

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will invest about 290 billion won (US$218 million) to develop an improved version of a homegrown surface-to-surface missile capable of striking underground enemy targets, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.

The project comes as South Korea's military has been seeking to reinforce its deterrence capabilities against North Korea's evolving missile and nuclear threats.

The improved bunker-buster missile will be operated on a mobile launcher, and will enhance the military's precision strike capabilities against targets hidden inside tunnels and bunkers, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

It will also have increased range and penetration capabilities, compared with the current system that has a range of up to 180 kilometers. DAPA did not provide details on the new weapon's specifications, but it is expected to have a range of over 300 km.

The state-run Agency for Defense Development will oversee the project, which is set to run through the end of 2027, with major defense companies taking part in producing prototype models.



view larger image This undated file photo, provided by the defense ministry on Feb. 12, 2023, shows a Korean Tactical Surface-to-Surface Missile striking a target during a test launch at an undisclosed location. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

