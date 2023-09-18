German ambassador-designate stresses close partnership with S. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- German Ambassador-designate to South Korea Georg Schmidt said Monday that South Korea is an "important" Indo-Pacific partner for Germany as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of relations this year.

Schmidt made the remarks during a press day event co-hosted by the German Embassy, the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other organizations ahead of the anniversary that marks the 1883 signing of a treaty of commerce, friendship and navigation.

Amid an intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, the envoy said both South Korea and the Germany are deeply linked to China in economic terms while also maintaining close cooperation with Washington.

He also said South Korea shows striking similarities with Germany in its history of division.

During the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed to boost youth exchange programs, including the visit of South Korean students to Germany next year.



view larger image German Ambassador-designate to Korea Georg Schmidt (L) speaks during a press day event in Seoul to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Germany on Sept. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

