Opposition lawmaker loses seat as top court upholds sentence over academic fraud

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The top court upheld a suspended prison term for Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the main opposition Democratic Party on Monday for fabricating an internship certificate for the son of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, depriving him of his parliamentary seat.

The Supreme Court confirmed the appellate court's sentencing of eight months in prison, suspended for two years. By law, lawmakers are removed from office if sentenced to a prison term, even if it is suspended.

Choe was charged with business obstruction for falsely issuing an internship certificate for Cho's son in 2017 while he was working as a lawyer at a law firm. The document was used by Cho's son in applying for graduate school admission.

Choe has insisted Cho's son did work as an intern, but courts did not accept the claim on the basis of contrary testimonies by law firm employees.



view larger image Rep. Choe Kang-wook (C) of the main opposition Democratic Party speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2023, after the court upheld a suspended prison term for him for fabricating an internship certificate for the son of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. (Yonhap)



