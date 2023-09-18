KBFinancialGroup 57,200 DN 100
Hansae 21,000 DN 250
Youngone Corp 50,800 DN 1,500
GKL 17,050 UP 10
SK Innovation 164,600 UP 5,000
KOLON IND 48,200 DN 550
TaihanElecWire 13,100 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 32,900 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,950 DN 500
KAL 22,550 DN 400
Boryung 10,550 UP 300
LG Corp. 84,500 DN 1,300
SLCORP 33,750 DN 1,650
Yuhan 76,400 UP 900
POSCO Holdings 603,000 UP 19,000
LotteChilsung 129,600 UP 100
DB INSURANCE 90,900 DN 3,100
Ottogi 368,500 DN 3,500
YoulchonChem 31,050 DN 400
LG Energy Solution 507,000 DN 7,000
HtlShilla 90,100 UP 2,000
Hanmi Science 34,650 UP 200
DL 42,850 UP 700
HITEJINRO 20,250 UP 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,310 DN 30
CJ LOGISTICS 85,600 UP 5,800
DOOSAN 131,100 DN 2,800
HDKSOE 121,000 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,550 DN 100
MS IND 19,700 DN 290
OCI Holdings 88,800 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 101,300 UP 4,600
KorZinc 552,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,490 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 141,700 DN 2,700
Hanssem 56,400 DN 300
F&F 119,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO 18,030 DN 110
SamsungSecu 38,550 DN 400
