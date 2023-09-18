HANJINKAL 42,450 DN 450
CHONGKUNDANG 93,900 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 57,500 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 89,600 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 33,150 UP 650
KumhoPetrochem 131,500 DN 400
S-Oil 80,200 DN 500
LG Innotek 250,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 144,200 DN 2,800
HMM 16,870 UP 40
Kumyang 131,900 UP 2,600
Daesang 18,590 DN 90
SKNetworks 6,430 DN 150
ORION Holdings 15,150 DN 40
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,900 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 105,400 DN 2,000
Celltrion 146,400 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,400 DN 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,300 0
KIH 56,400 DN 100
GS 40,800 UP 350
LIG Nex1 84,600 UP 200
Fila Holdings 39,850 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 176,900 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,400 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,060 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 128,300 DN 200
ShinpoongPharm 17,140 UP 440
Handsome 19,730 UP 120
Asiana Airlines 10,860 DN 130
COWAY 42,400 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 73,000 DN 300
IBK 11,340 0
DONGSUH 17,390 DN 40
SamsungEng 32,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 108,300 DN 1,700
PanOcean 4,610 DN 210
SAMSUNG CARD 30,800 DN 100
KT 32,350 DN 500
SKSQUARE 41,750 DN 500
(END)
