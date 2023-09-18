Senior S. Korean, U.S. officials discuss recent N. Korea-Russia summit

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy met with a senior U.S. State Department official Monday to discuss the recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Brett Holmgren, assistant secretary of state for Intelligence and Research, exchanged views on the motives behind the North's provocations and future prospects, according to the ministry.

Holmgren shared Washington's assessment of the recent summit and the growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and also agreed to closely cooperate with Seoul on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The meeting, held in Seoul, comes as last week's rare summit has raised concerns over potential arms deals between the two increasingly isolated countries.



view larger image Kim Gunn (R), special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry, poses for a photo with Brett Holmgren, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for Intelligence and Research, before their meeting in Seoul on Sept. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

