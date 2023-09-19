BLACKPINK member Lisa's 'Money' performance video tops 900 mln YouTube views

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The performance video of BLACKPINK member Lisa's solo song "Money" has exceeded 900 million views on YouTube, her management agency YG Entertainment said Tuesday.

"Money" is a track on Lisa's first single album, "LALISA," released in September 2021. The hip-hop song made an entry on Billboard's Hot 100 and British Official Singles Chart Top 100 upon its debut.

It is the eighth video by the K-pop quartet that has garnered over 900 million views on YouTube, including "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" (2.1 billion), "Kill This Love" (1.8 billion) and "Boombayah" (1.6 billion).



view larger image This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates the performance video for BLACKPINK member Lisa's 2021 hit song "Money" surpassing 900 million views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

