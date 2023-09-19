EXO member D.O.'s 2nd EP tops iTunes Top Albums charts in 42 regions

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- EXO member D.O.'s second mini album, "Expectation," has topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 42 regions on the first day of its release, SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

Released Monday, the album also stayed on top of the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart as well as South Korea's Hanteo Chart.

"Expectation" is the second solo album by D.O., following his first EP, "Sympathy," released in 2021.

The EP features six tracks, including "Somebody," which blends pop music with the contemporary folk genre.



view larger image EXO member D.O. is seen in this photo provided by his agency SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

