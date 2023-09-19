Seoul's environment minister to attend U.N. Climate Ambition Summit

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Environment Minister Han Wha-jin will attend the United Nations' Climate Ambition Summit to be hosted by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres this week in New York, her ministry said Tuesday.

The Climate Ambition Summit 2023, scheduled to take place at the U.N. headquarters Wednesday, represents "a critical milestone for demonstrating that there is collective will to accelerate the pace and scale of the transition to a renewable energy-based, climate-resilient global economy," according to the international organization.

At the event, Han plans to share South Korea's recent pledge to provide an additional US$300 million to the Green Climate Fund and encourage other nations to join global efforts to fight climate change.

She also plans to take part in a breakfast meeting of leaders on responding to threats posed by the rise in the sea level and deliver South Korea's commitment to actively join in the fight against the sea level rise threatening Pacific island nations.

Han also plans to attend a ministerial global stocktake meeting to be hosted by the chair of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.



view larger image This photo, distributed by the AFP, shows environmentalists staging a rally in New York on Sept. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr

(END)