KG Mobility launches all-electric Torres EVX SUV

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., on Wednesday launched the all-electric Torres EVX SUV in the domestic market to beef up its product lineup.

The Torres EVX SUV is KG Mobility's second battery-powered model after the Korando Emotion launched in the domestic market in February 2022.

KG Mobility has exported the Korando Emotion, but the first EV model is not available in the domestic market due to battery supply issues.

The EVX is equipped with a 73.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and it can travel up to 433 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.

The model comes with a 10-year and 1 million-kilometer battery warranty. An LFP battery is a type of lithium-ion battery known for its enhanced safety features, high energy density and longer life span.

The Torres EVX E5 and E7 are priced at 48 million won (US$36,000) and 50 million won, respectively. With government subsidies, they are available for less than 40 million won, the statement said.

The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.

From January to August, its sales jumped 26 percent to 86,636 autos from 68,926 units during the same period last year.



view larger image This file photo offered by KG Mobility shows the all-electric Torres EVX SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

