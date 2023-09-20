Go to Contents
Seventeen to drop 11th EP next month

09:12 September 20, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen will put out its 11th EP, "Seventeenth Heaven," next month, the group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, said Wednesday.

The group also announced the album will be released on Oct. 23 in a teaser video uploaded on social media.

The band's last release was "FML," its 10th EP, which dropped in April.

"FML" surpassed 4 million copies in sales on the day of its release and 6.2 million in about two months, becoming the most-sold album in K-pop history.

view larger image K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop boy group Seventeen is seen in this photo provided by Pledis Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

