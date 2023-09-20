Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KOSPI #stocks

Seoul shares open nearly flat ahead of Fed meeting

09:32 September 20, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks started almost flat Wednesday as investors remained cautious awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 1.61 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,557.60 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

All three U.S. stock indexes closed lower Tuesday (U.S. time) on the eve of the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement, which is expected to keep rates on hold.

But the market expects the U.S. central bank may deliver one more rate hike this year as higher energy costs may heat up inflation and curb economic growth.

In Seoul, big-cap stocks traded mixed.

Samsung Electronics, the No. 1 memory chipmaker in the world, gained 0.14 percent, while its rival SK hynix lost 0.34 percent.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings dipped 0.17 percent, but its chemical materials unit POSCO Future M climbed 1.64 percent and its energy trading unit POSCO International jumped 2.27 percent.

Battery shares started in positive terrain, with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI rising 0.3 percent and 0.18 percent, respectively.

Automakers got off to a strong start.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis both advanced 1.05 percent, and Kia added 0.5 percent.

Bio shares were weak, with Samsung Biologics dropping 0.82 percent and Celltrion retreating 0.27 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,327.80 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.7 won from Tuesday's close.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK