Greenpeace to file constitutional petition demanding climate-related disclosures by firms

SEOUL -- Greenpeace, a non-governmental environmental organization, said Wednesday it will file a constitutional petition urging the adoption of a system that requires listed companies to disclose information on their response to climate change.

The petition, joined by 167 people as petitioners, will be submitted to the Constitutional Court later in the day, the environmental group said in a press conference.



7 Korean firms make Deloitte Korea 2022 list of top 100 global builders

SEOUL -- Samsung C&T Corp. and six other South Korean companies have ranked among the world's top 100 builders based on their 2022 sales, Deloitte Korea said Wednesday.

Samsung C&T, the construction and trading arm of South Korea's No. 1 conglomerate Samsung Group, placed 15th, down two notches from a year earlier, according to Deloitte Korea's list of global powers of construction 2022.



PPP floor leader urges parliamentary cooperation, dialogue amid prolonged partisan deadlock

SEOUL -- The floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday called for more dialogue and cooperation between the main rival parties amid a prolonged parliamentary deadlock on pending political issues.

In a speech delivered at the National Assembly, Rep. Yun Jae-ok made such a suggestion while claiming that the previous government's reported rigging of housing price statistics and a fake interview that had purportedly targeted President Yoon Suk Yeol while he was a candidate have put the country's democracy in trouble.



Finance minister stresses safety of seafood consumption despite concerns about Fukushima water

SEOUL -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho on Wednesday stressed that the consumption of seafood will be safe, despite lingering concerns about Japan's release of treated radioactive water into the ocean.

Choo made the remark as he visited a seafood market in Seoul, where he emphasized the government's efforts to guarantee the safety of seafood sold in the country.



S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official

NEW YORK/SEOUL -- South Korea began observing military dealings between North Korea and Russia "several months" before the two countries' leaders met in Russia's Far East last week to discuss a suspected arms deal, a South Korean presidential official said Tuesday (U.S. time).

The rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place at the Vostochny space center last Wednesday amid concern the North could agree to supply ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for food aid and a transfer of weapons technology.



(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Pyongyang after traveling to Russia for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

Kim arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday evening after completing "immortal external revolutionary activities" that will be recorded in the history of strengthening friendly relations between North Korea and Russia, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



Gov't seeks to boost greenhouse gas emission trading by introducing exchange-traded funds

SEOUL -- The government plans to permit the sale of exchange-traded funds tracking the greenhouse gas emission trading market beginning next year as part of efforts to activate the country's sluggish emission trading, officials said Wednesday.

The move by the government's emission rights allocation committee comes as trading prices of the government-issued rights to emit a ton of greenhouse gases had fallen to 7,020 won (US$5.28) as of July 24, less than one-fifth of the peak price of 40,950 won in December of 2019.



N. Korea's food shortages probably improved on crop harvest, imports: unification ministry

SEOUL -- North Korea's food situations may have improved, compared with the first half of the year, on the back of an increase in crop harvest and imports, South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday.

With deaths from starvation reported in some regions, North Korea has reportedly been facing serious food shortages, as its prolonged COVID-19 border closure and disruptions in state-controlled food supply have aggravated the situation.



Ex-ECB president highlights importance of aligned gov't, central bank policies

SEOUL -- Jean-Claude Trichet, a former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), said Wednesday the central bank and the government's policies should head toward the "same direction" as major countries struggle to tackle inflation.

Trichet made the remark as he emphasized the importance of "regaining control of inflation" during his meeting with the press on the margins of the G20 Global Financial Stability Conference, co-hosted by the finance ministry and the state-run Korea Development Institute.

