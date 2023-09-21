SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 21.



Korean-language dailies

-- Opposition leader Lee asks to vote down arrest motion against him (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee asks to vote down arrest motion, ruling party says his waiving privilege was lie (Kookmin Daily)

-- Opposition leader Lee urges to vote down arrest motion against him (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon warns arms deal between N. Korea, Russia (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee reverses his giving up privilege of immunity from arrest (Segye Times)

-- Lee breaks promise (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be provocation against S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Opposition leader Lee urges to vote down arrest motion ... lack of cause for his hunger strike (Hankyoreh)

-- Opposition leader Lee pleads to vote down arrest motion against him (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Escalating conflict with preceding gov't following Moon's remarks (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Steel firms on low-Yen (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Fate of DP chief on knife's edge as arrest vote looms (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK disarmament, human rights (Korea Herald)

-- Global oil price surge stokes stagflation concern (Korea Times)

(END)