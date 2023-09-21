SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Opposition leader Lee asks to vote down arrest motion against him (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee asks to vote down arrest motion, ruling party says his waiving privilege was lie (Kookmin Daily)
-- Opposition leader Lee urges to vote down arrest motion against him (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon warns arms deal between N. Korea, Russia (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee reverses his giving up privilege of immunity from arrest (Segye Times)
-- Lee breaks promise (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Moon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be provocation against S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Opposition leader Lee urges to vote down arrest motion ... lack of cause for his hunger strike (Hankyoreh)
-- Opposition leader Lee pleads to vote down arrest motion against him (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Escalating conflict with preceding gov't following Moon's remarks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Steel firms on low-Yen (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Fate of DP chief on knife's edge as arrest vote looms (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, UN chief reaffirm cooperation on NK disarmament, human rights (Korea Herald)
-- Global oil price surge stokes stagflation concern (Korea Times)
