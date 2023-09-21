Kia launches Ray mini car's electric version in S. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Thursday launched the electric version of the Ray mini car to meet a steady demand for the model.

The Ray EV comes with a 35.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and it can travel up to 233 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.

An LFP battery is a type of lithium-ion battery known for its enhanced safety features, high energy density and longer life span.

The all-electric Ray is priced at 27 million-30 million won (US$20,200-$22,000). With government subsidies, it is available at 21 million-25 million won depending on the region, the statement said.



This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the Kia Ray EV.



