Kia launches Ray mini car's electric version in S. Korea

09:31 September 21, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Thursday launched the electric version of the Ray mini car to meet a steady demand for the model.

The Ray EV comes with a 35.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and it can travel up to 233 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.

An LFP battery is a type of lithium-ion battery known for its enhanced safety features, high energy density and longer life span.

The all-electric Ray is priced at 27 million-30 million won (US$20,200-$22,000). With government subsidies, it is available at 21 million-25 million won depending on the region, the statement said.

view larger image This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the Kia Ray EV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the Kia Ray EV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


