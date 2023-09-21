Korea Foundation, CSIS to hold annual forum on Seoul-Washington alliance, N. Korea

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Foundation (KF) said Thursday it plans to hold an annual security forum with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington next week to discuss the South Korea-United States alliance and North Korea.

The South Korea-U.S. Strategic Forum will kick off Monday (U.S. time) for a two-day run, with current and former government officials and experts attending from both countries to discuss the alliance, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, trilateral cooperation involving Tokyo and topics related to North Korea, according to the KF.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a keynote speech and discuss the deepening alliance of the two countries following the Washington Declaration adopted by President Yoon Suk Yeol and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, during their White House summit in April.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will also join the forum online to deliver congratulatory remarks, according to the KF.

This year's forum comes amid concerns the leaders of North Korea and Russia could have discussed a potential arms deal during their summit in Russia last week in the wake of growing security cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan.



