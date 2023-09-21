Seoul shares down over 1 pct late Thu. morning after Fed's rate freeze

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks slid over 1 percent late Thursday morning, hit by sharp losses of big-cap shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged while noting it may push for an additional rate hike later this year.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had declined 28.64 points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,531.10 at around 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower, with the S&P 500 dropping almost 1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite plunging 1.53 percent amid a slide in tech giants, including Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc.

The Fed left its key rate steady at between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent after the two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but raised the possibility of another rate hike later this year in its pursuit of robust employment and price stability.

"We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and we intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving down sustainably toward our objectives," Fed chair Jerome Powell said.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped more than 2 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution was down 1.4 percent and its smaller rival Samsung SDI lost 1.95 percent.

Auto shares also lost ground.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.03 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia dropped 1.23 percent.

IT and bio stocks also traded in negative terrain.

Internet portal operator Naver lost 2.3 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the country's top mobile messenger, fell 0.96 percent.

Samsung Biologics and Celltrion declined 0.97 percent and 1.79 percent, respectively.

Steel giant POSCO Holdings lost 1.68 percent and its battery component making affiliate POSCO Future M plunged 2.68 percent.

Leading chemical producer LG Chem shot down 5.26 percent, and major oil refinery SK Innovation plummeted 2.55 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,339.80 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 9.7 won from Wednesday's close.

