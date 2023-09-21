Grandson of ex-President Chun indicted without detention over alleged drug use

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Chun Woo-won, a grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan, has been indicted on charges of suspected illegal drug use, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office indicted Chun without physical detention Thursday over allegations that he had taken four types of drugs from November through March during his stay in the United States.

In March, Chun mentioned psychotropic drugs, like ecstasy and dimethyltryptamine, a hallucinogenic drug, and swallowed them while livestreaming on YouTube.

Police apprehended him upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport and questioned him two times before referring him to prosecutors on April 28.

Prosecutors said they decided to indict him without detention in consideration that he confessed to his wrongdoings and is reflective of them.



view larger image This undated file photo shows Chun Woo-won, a grandson of late former President Chun Doo-hwan, after being released from police questioning over alleged drug use. (Yonhap)

