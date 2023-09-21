KG Mobility 'on track' to post operating profit this year: chairman

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., said Thursday it is "on track" to achieve an operating profit for the year helped by increased exports of the Torres SUV.

Given KG Mobility already shifted to an operating profit in the first half, it is set to report a full-year operating profit in 2023, KG Mobility Chairman Kwak Jea-sun said in a press conference on the company's future mobility plans.

In the January-June period, the company swung to an operating profit of 28.2 billion won (US$21 million) from an operating loss of 59.1 billion won a year earlier.

To beef up the lineup, KG Mobility on Wednesday launched the Torres EVX in the domestic market. It plans to launch an all-new coupe model in June next year and SUV models based on its own dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform in coming years, the company said in a statement.

"The company is planning to develop the dedicated EV platform through a partnership with a technologically advanced company for the upcoming SUV models," KG Mobility Managing Director Hwang Ki-young told reporters.

A high-performance gasoline hybrid SUV is also scheduled to be added to the "environment-friendly" lineup after 2025, the statement said.



The Torres EVX SUV is KG Mobility's second electrified model after the Korando Emotion launched in the domestic market in February 2022.

KG Mobility has exported the Korando Emotion, but the first EV model is not available in the domestic market due to battery supply issues.

The EVX is equipped with a 73.4 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and it can travel up to 433 kilometers on a single charge.

The model comes with a 10-year and 1 million-kilometer battery warranty. An LFP battery is a type of lithium-ion battery known for its enhanced safety features, high energy density and longer life span.

The company aims to sell a total of 320,000 vehicles, including domestic sales of 120,000 units, in the global markets in 2026 by putting more focus on increasing exports.

The 320,000-unit target includes exports of 100,000 completed vehicles and 100,000 complete knockdown units (CKDs). CKDs are shipped to be assembled into complete vehicles in overseas plants.

The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup currently consists of the Tivoli, Korando, Rexton, Rexton Sports and Torres SUVs.

From January to August, its sales jumped 26 percent to 86,636 autos from 68,926 units during the same period last year.

