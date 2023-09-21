U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary

By Oh Seok-min

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States will "do everything" to make sure that South Korean chipmakers are able to continue their business in China or elsewhere, a senior U.S. official said Thursday, one month to go before the expiry of its one-year waiver from equipment export restrictions on China.

In October last year, the U.S. announced a set of rules that restrict exports of certain advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment and items to companies in China in an apparent bid to slow Beijing's technological advances.

But Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. received a one-year waiver amid concerns that the move would disrupt their businesses in China as the South Korean chip giants rely on U.S. equipment for part of their production there.

"We understand the concerns that companies have and we'll do everything that we can to make sure that companies are able to continue to conduct their business," U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves told Yonhap News Agency in Seoul.

He visited South Korea on Thursday for a two-day stay to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation on advanced industries and other pending issues of mutual concern.

Graves refused to comment on individual cases but stressed that Washington does not want "to constrain our companies or the companies of its partners and allies unnecessarily" and it is giving them "the opportunity to explain to us why they should receive a waiver."

"We want to have strong national security but also allow our businesses to be able to continue to do their work and to succeed, because ... if they're able to invest successfully, grow research and development, then they'll be able to have long term success and we'll be able to keep that technological advantage together as partners," Graves said.

Earlier, South Korea's industry ministry voiced expectations for the extension of the waiver as the two nations have been in talks regarding the issue.



view larger image This photo, provided by South Korea's industry ministry, shows First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin (R) shaking hands with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves ahead of their talks in Washington on Feb. 17, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

