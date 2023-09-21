The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



(2nd LD) Parliament passes arrest motion against opposition leader, dismissal motion against PM

SEOUL -- The National Assembly on Thursday passed a motion seeking parliamentary consent to the potential arrest of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, while also passing another motion calling for the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

In a 149-136 vote during a plenary session, the Assembly passed the motion to lift arrest immunity for Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), who faces breach of trust, bribery and other charges in connection with a scandal-ridden land development project and his alleged involvement in a company's illegal cash remittance to North Korea.



(LEAD) Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia

SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday imposed unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals and two institutions involved in North Korea's illegal weapons trade with other countries, including Russia, after a recent summit between Pyongyang and Moscow raised fresh concerns about their military cooperation.

Newly added to Seoul's unilateral sanctions list against Pyongyang were North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam and Pak Su-il, former head of the North's Korean People's Army's General Staff, according to Seoul's foreign ministry.



National Assembly passes 4 revisions aimed at improving teachers' rights

SEOUL -- The National Assembly passed a set of revisions aimed at improving the rights of teachers in classrooms at a plenary session Thursday.

The four revisions, known as the "teacher rights restoration bills," unanimously passed the parliament in the wake of a series of suicides by teachers that sparked criticism that South Korea's school system and related laws fail to protect teachers' authority in classrooms.



Financial authorities to strengthen measures against unfair stock trading

SEOUL -- Financial authorities announced Thursday a set of enhanced measures to crack down on unfair stock trading following a series of stock manipulation scandals.

The measures by the Financial Services Commission (FSC), the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) and other related agencies came amid an ongoing investigation into a stock manipulation case where a group of members of an online trading community allegedly raised 700 billion won (US$523.4 million) by manipulating stock prices of eight companies listed on the main KOSPI and tech-heavy KOSDAQ indexes from May 2019 to April of this year.



Russian Embassy voices 'deep regret' over Yoon's warning on growing Pyongyang-Moscow ties

SEOUL -- The Russian Embassy in Seoul on Thursday expressed "deep regret" over President Yoon Suk Yeol's speech condemning military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow at the United Nations and accused him of joining Washington's "propaganda campaign."

During his keynote address to the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday (U.S. time), Yoon warned that any arms deal between the two countries would be considered a "direct provocation" against South Korea, relaying concerns North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin could have agreed on a weapons deal at their rare summit last week.



(LEAD) U.S. to ensure S. Korean chipmakers' smooth operation regarding China curbs: deputy secretary

SEOUL -- The United States will "do everything" to make sure that South Korean chipmakers are able to continue their business in China or elsewhere, a senior U.S. official said Thursday, one month to go before the expiry of its one-year waiver from equipment export restrictions on China.

In October last year, the U.S. announced a set of rules that restrict exports of certain advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment and items to companies in China in an apparent bid to slow Beijing's technological advances.



N. Korea sends delegation of sports officials for Asian Games in Hangzhou

SEOUL -- North Korea has sent a delegation of sports officials to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, state media said Thursday.

The delegation, led by Sports Minister Kim Il-guk, left Pyongyang on Tuesday to participate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou from Saturday to Oct. 8, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



Actor Yoo Ah-in apologizes ahead of arrest warrant decision by court over illegal drug use

SEOUL -- A Seoul court is set to decide whether to issue a warrant to arrest actor Yoo Ah-in on charges of habitual illegal drug use, nearly four months after the first warrant was dismissed.

The 37-year-old actor is accused of getting injections of propofol or other medical-purpose drugs on about 200 occasions at clinics across Seoul since 2020 under the pretext of going under cosmetic procedures. The total value of the injections he received is worth about 500 million won (US$377,500), according to prosecutors.



(LEAD) Seoul shares dip over 1.7 pct on concerns over hawkish Fed; Korean won at 1-month low

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks slid over 1.7 percent Thursday, hit by sharp losses of big-cap shares after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it may push for an additional rate hike later this year after deciding to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged this month. The local currency sharply slid against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had declined 44.77 points, or 1.75 percent, to finish at 2,514.97.



Police to ban assemblies, demonstrations from midnight to 6 a.m.

SEOUL -- Police will push for a blanket ban on assemblies and demonstrations from midnight to 6 a.m. to minimize public inconvenience from large-scale illegal gatherings, the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) said Thursday.

The KNPA said it will push to stipulate the "midnight-to-6 a.m. gathering ban" in the Law on Assembly and Demonstration, prohibiting all kinds of rallies and protests during those hours.

