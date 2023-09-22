(LEAD) N. Korea holds politburo meeting to discuss Kim-Putin summit: KCNA

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS more info throughout)

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a politburo meeting with top officials to discuss the outcome of his latest summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and called for thorough follow-up measures, state media reported Friday.

During the political bureau meeting of the central committee of the Workers' Party held Wednesday, officials analyzed the significance of Kim's visit to Russia and introduced long-term plans for developing their bilateral relations, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

At the meeting, Kim stressed the need to "strengthen close contacts and cooperation among relevant fields of the two countries to expand and develop cooperation in every field in an all-round way."

He then called for active implementation of "constructive measures" for further deepening their bilateral ties in all fields and developing them onto a new high level."

The meeting also discussed a "series of ways for practically and comprehensively applying the successes" made by Kim "through his external activities," the KCNA said, without providing further details.

Presenting the report at the meeting, Kim Song-nam, department director of the committee, said the recent visit put North Korea-Russia relations on a "new strategic level in response to the demand of the new era and brought a radical change in the world geo-political situation."

The rare summit between the two leaders took place at the Vostochny space center last Wednesday amid concerns the North could agree to supply ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for food aid and transfer of weapons technology.



view larger image North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) holds talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space launch center in the Russian Far East on Sept. 13, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)