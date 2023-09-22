BTS member Suga begins mandatory military service

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of the K-pop sensation BTS, on Friday began his mandatory military service as a social service agent.

Suga, 30, is the third member of the septet to enlist in the military, following Jin in December 2022, and J-Hope in April this year.

"I was able to come this far thanks to you. And the time has come. I will faithfully complete my duty and come back," Suga wrote on fan community platform Weverse.

"Be careful of the chilly autumn weather. Stay healthy and see you all in 2025!," he added.

view larger image BTS member Suga is seen in this photo provided by his agency BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Unlike Jin and J-Hope, Suga has been ruled unfit for the regular combat duty and will serve as a social service agent.

While all able-bodied men must serve in the military, those with health issues may be assigned to alternative services, which include working in an office for a municipal government.

Though reasons for the decision on Suga have not been disclosed, it is believed to be related to a surgery he had to repair a torn labrum in 2020.

Mindful of the public nature of Suga's service, BigHit Music earlier urged the group's fans not to frequent Suga's place of duty.

On Wednesday, Hybe said all seven members of BTS have agreed to resign their exclusive contracts with music label BigHit Music beginning in 2025 when they return from their military service one by one.

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)