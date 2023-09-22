Biden rebukes Russia for turning to N. Korea, Iran for more arms

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden slammed Russia on Thursday for seeking more weapons from Iran and North Korea for use in its war in Ukraine, reiterating such an arms transfer would flout U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Biden made the remarks during a White House summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he announced a $325 million military assistance package, including artillery, ammunition and air defense capabilities.

"Russia alone stands in the way of peace. He could end this today," Biden said. "Instead, Russia is seeking more weapons from Iran and North Korea. That would violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions that Moscow itself voted to put in place."

Concerns about a potential arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow deepened after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rare summit at a Russian spaceport last week in a sign of their close ties amid the protracted conflict in Ukraine.

Despite growing domestic skepticism over the continued provision of aid to Ukraine, Biden highlighted his determination to back the war-ravaged country, warning that Russia could use this winter as a "weapon" against Ukrainians.

"Just as we are committed to helping Ukrainian people defend themselves now, we're also committed to helping them recover and rebuild for the future," he said.



view larger image In this photo taken on Aug. 18, 2023, President Joe Biden speaks during a joint press conference with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Yoon Suk Yeol and Fumio Kishida, at Camp David. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)