Foreign currency deposits snap 3-month rise in August

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits dipped in August as exports settlements and overseas investments increased, central bank data showed Friday.

Residents' outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits reached US$99.1 billion at end-August, down $5.9 billion from the previous month, ending a three-month rise, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying in South Korea for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.

By currency, dollar-denominated deposits fell by $4.82 billion to $83 billion, and Japanese yen-denominated deposits declined by $30 million to $8.28 billion last month.

Euro-denominated deposits also fell by $790 million to $5.23 billion and Chinese yuan-denominated deposits fell by $140 million to $1.24 billion, according to the data.

Corporate deposits came to $84.44 billion as of August, down $5.24 billion from the previous month, with individual holdings falling by $660 million to $14.66 billion.



