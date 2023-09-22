(LEAD) (Asiad) Slumping pitcher Lee Eui-lee dropped from S. Korean baseball team

(ATTN: UPDATES with replacement in paras 7-9; ADDS 3rd photo)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pitcher Lee Eui-lee, struggling to regain his early-season form while dealing with finger issues, was dropped from the country's Asian Games team Friday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), the governing body of professional baseball overseeing national team operations, announced that Lee, left-handed starter for the Kia Tigers, will no longer be part of the squad for the Hangzhou Asiad.



view larger image In this file photo from July 28, 2023, Kia Tigers starter Lee Eui-lee pitches against the Lotte Giants during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Lee missed a dozen days earlier this month with a blister on his finger and was shelled in his return to action Thursday, allowing five runs on two hits, two walks and one hit-by-pitch in only 1 1/3 innings against the LG Twins.

In three September starts, Lee has gone 0-1 with an 11.42 ERA. The wild pitcher has walked 10 batters in just 8 2/3 innings this month, compared with just five walks in 21 innings in August.

For the season, the third-year pro has a 10-7 record with a career-worst 4.47 ERA through 24 starts. He has struck out 133 batters in 108 2/3 innings but has also issued a career-high 80 walks.

"As he is recovering from his finger issues, we have decided he will not be able to pitch at a high level during the Asian Games," the KBO said in a statement.



view larger image In this file photo from July 28, 2023, Kia Tigers starter Lee Eui-lee reacts after issuing a walk against the Lotte Giants during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in the southwestern city of Gwangju. (Yonhap)

Hours after cutting Lee, the KBO announced Lotte Giants outfielder Yoon Dong-hee will take Lee's spot on the team.

Yoon, a 20-year-old sophomore, is batting .292/.334/.354 through 99 games this season, with two homers and 38 RBIs. He only appeared in four games as a rookie last year.

South Korea is mostly made up of under-24 players. The KBO was previously accused of selecting underperforming veterans to give them a chance to earn exemption from mandatory military service by winning gold at the Asian Games. It is now trying to stay out of such controversy, while also giving youngsters early exposure to international competition.

view larger image This Aug. 8, 2023, file photo provided by the Lotte Giants shows the club's outfielder, Yoon Dong-hee. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

South Korea previously replaced two other injured players, with Kiwoom Heroes outfielder Lee Jung-hoo and NC Dinos pitcher Koo Chang-mo getting dropped in favor of Samsung Lions outfielder Kim Seong-yoon and Dinos pitcher Kim Young-kyu.

The national team will hold its first practice Saturday at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. It will play a scrimmage Tuesday and then fly to Hangzhou two days later.

South Korea is gunning for its fourth baseball gold medal in a row.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

