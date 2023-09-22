Unification minister calls for cooperation with U.S. against N. Korea's suspected arms deal with Russia

By Lee Minji

SEOUL, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho expressed concerns Friday over North Korea's suspected arms deal with Russia and called for strengthened efforts between Seoul and Washington to protect international norms during his meeting with the U.S. ambassador in Seoul.

The meeting between Kim and Ambassador Philip Goldberg, their first encounter since Kim was appointed to the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs, followed a rare summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

The summit took place at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far East last Wednesday amid concerns the North could agree to supply ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine in exchange for food aid and the transfer of weapons technology.

"It is unprecedented for a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council to invade a neighboring country," Kim said, apparently referring to Russia's war in Ukraine.

"North Korea is taking this as an opportunity and supporting Russia with weapons," the minister said. "That is why in order for us to protect the rules and peace of the world, the United States and the Republic of Korea must cooperate."



Goldberg shared the minister's concerns over "what appears to be agreements between North Korea and Russia."

"All members of the U.N. Security Council have the responsibility to enforce the sanctions that are in place, and any exchange of weaponry and ammunition of any kind would be a violation of such commitments," he said.

Speaking on the North's dire human rights conditions, the unification minister stressed that the administration of Yoon Suk Yeol will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the reclusive regime, regardless of military and political situations, as it is closely related to human rights.

Goldberg said the U.S. also remains open to enter dialogue, without preconditions, with the North but that would require a regime that is "interested in negotiations and in denuclearization."

"We are deeply concerned about a regime in North Korea that spends its time and resources on building weapons of mass destruction rather than feeding its people," the ambassador said, adding the North's human rights situation is "intolerable."



