(Asiad) 'GOAT' has landed; Faker arrives in Hangzhou to great fanfare

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- They call him "GOAT," as in the greatest of all time, in the history of the popular video game, "League of Legends." And South Korean gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, better known by his gaming handle, "Faker," is determined to live up to his moniker as esports, featuring seven games, makes its Asian Games debut in China this month.

In gaming-crazed China, Lee is as big a celebrity as they come. The 27-year-old arrived at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, host of the 19th Asiad, on Friday to a warm reception from well over a hundred Chinese fans, who tried to get a closer glimpse of their gaming hero and shouted words of encouragement in Korean.



view larger image South Korean gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, also known as "Faker," walks through the arrival gates at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, China, to prepare for the 19th Asian Games on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the midst of the mini-pandemonium caused by his mere appearance through the arrival gates, Lee seemed to be the only one to remain cool, calm and collected.

"This is my first trip to China in a long time, and I always appreciate the support of my fans here," Lee told reporters.

When asked if he was accustomed to being surrounded by big crowds in China, Lee flashed a sheepish grin and said, "I've had a lot of fans welcoming me to China in the past. I am thankful to see so many of them again today."



view larger image South Korean gamer Lee Sang-hyeok (C), also known as "Faker," is escorted by a security detail at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

Esports will be contested as an official medal event for the first time at an Asiad here, after serving as a demonstration sport in 2018 in Indonesia. Lee and his South Korean team fell to China to settle for silver five years ago, and Lee said he wants a shot at redemption this time.

"I'll be competing with a different set of teammates this time, and we're going to try hard to win the gold medal this year," Lee said. "We all come from different clubs, and so it was difficult at first to try to develop chemistry. But we get along really well and our teamwork has been improving."



view larger image Chinese fans of the South Korean gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, also known as "Faker," speak with reporters at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee also said he was looking forward to playing at the Hangzhou Esports Centre, adding, "It means a lot for all of us to be able to play at such a great venue in China. It's a great opportunity for us and we want to make the most of it."

The Asian Games News Service and international news agencies have picked Lee as one of the top athletes to watch in Hangzhou, with one report referring to him as the "Michael Jordan of esports," after the retired NBA legend widely considered the greatest basketball player ever.

Lee took the pre-Asiad hype in stride, saying, "With so many people taking interest, I will try to put on a good performance."



view larger image South Korean gamer Lee Sang-hyeok, also known as "Faker," speaks to reporters at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

For some, playing video games for medals at an athletic competition pushes the definition of sports to the limit. Lee has the clout and influence to alter any negative perception surrounding his event.

"I think there are a lot of people who don't realize esports is a medal event," Lee said. "Hopefully, we'll use this opportunity to create a better image for esports."

Unlike in other gaming events, Lee will be wearing the national flag on his chest at the Asian Games here. But Lee insisted it doesn't change his approach to the competition.

"Obviously, it means a lot to represent the country," Lee said. "At the same time, I am also a professional gamer. My goal is to do the best playing my game."



view larger image South Korean gamer Lee Sang-hyeok (L), also known as "Faker," speaks to reporters at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

