(LEAD) Opposition party leader ends 24-day hunger strike for treatment

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who has been on a hunger strike in protest against what he called a slew of the Yoon government's policy failures, ended his fasting after more than three weeks, a party official said Saturday.

"Chairman Lee will end the hunger strike on its 24th day and begin treatment for recovery," Kang Sun-woo, a spokesperson for the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), said in a briefing.

"The medical team treating Lee strongly called for Lee to immediately call off the hunger strike as continuing it would have severely hurt his health," Kang said, adding that Lee is willing to carry out his work schedule in consultation with the medical staff.

The decision came three days ahead of an arrest warrant hearing for Lee at the Seoul Central District Court.

In a 149-136 vote on Thursday, the National Assembly passed a motion seeking parliamentary consent to Lee's potential arrest in a surprise result that showed a number of dissenting votes from Lee's own party.

The prosecution presented the motion for his arrest, accusing him of breach of trust, bribery and other charges related to a development scandal and a North Korean remittance case.

By law, sitting lawmakers are immune from arrest while parliament is in session and can be arrested only when the National Assembly consents to it. But the privilege has come under criticism as being abused to protect corrupt politicians.

Since Lee became hospitalized earlier this week, officials, including DP lawmakers and former President Moon Jae-in, have called on him to end the hunger strike during their visits to the hospital.

An official close to Lee said the DP chairman is likely to attend the arrest warrant hearing Tuesday. Lee will temporarily leave the hospital to visit the court should the hearing take place as planned, the official said.

The DP party leadership has emphasized that Lee will not step down from his post.

