Sept. 25



1920 -- The Japanese colonial government in Korea suspends the publication of the Donga Ilbo, a Korean-language daily, for allegedly defaming the Japanese imperial insignia in an editorial.



1987 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic ties with Somalia.



2000 -- South and North Korea meet on Jeju Island to hold their first defense ministerial talks.



2009 -- South Korea is unanimously chosen as the host of the 2010 Group of 20 Summit.



2013 -- Samsung Electronics introduces the Galaxy Note 3 and the Galaxy Gear smartwatch in 58 countries.



2014 -- Host South Korea sets two world records at the Asian Games in Incheon. The women's compound archery team shot a world record of 238 points in its quarterfinals victory over Laos. Shooter Kim Mi-jin won the women's double trap gold medal with a record score of 110 points.



2018 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a summit in New York to discuss possible ways to reward North Korea for its denuclearization measures. The leaders also agreed on the need to show North Korea a bright future following its denuclearization.

