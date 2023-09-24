Go to Contents
(Asiad) Taekwondo poomsae practitioner Kang Wan-jin wins 1st gold for S. Korea

17:45 September 24, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Taekwondo poomsae practitioner Kang Wan-jin won South Korea's first gold medal at the 19th Asian Games on Sunday.

Kang, 24, defeated Ma Yun Zhong of Chinese Taipei in the men's individual taekwondo poomsae final to claim the gold medal at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

He became South Korea's first gold medalist at the continental event that kicked off Saturday.

Poomsae, which became an official Asian Games medal discipline for the first time in 2018, consists of a series of attack and defense moves performed in a sequence. Each gold medal for men's and women's individual events is up for grabs.

view larger image South Korea's Kang Wan-jin competes in the women's individual taekwondo poomsae competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Kang Wan-jin competes in the women's individual taekwondo poomsae competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

