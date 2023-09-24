Kia EV6 GT beats Ford Mustang Mach-E in German evaluation

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp.'s EV6 GT topped this year's evaluation of electric vehicle models by a leading German automotive magazine, Auto Motor Und Sport, beating Ford Motor Co.'s Mustang Mach-E SUV, Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday.

Hyundai Motor Co.'s independent Genesis brand's GV60 SUV ranked second in the competitive EV evaluation and the Ford Mustang Mach-E ranked third, the group said in a statement.

Auto Motor Und Sport is one of the top three German auto magazines, along with Auto Bild and Auto Zeitung.

The EV6 GT received higher scores in handling, driving performance, fast charging time, reasonable prices and competitive warranty programs, while the GV60 was recognized in the internal space and powertrain category, it said.

The EV6 GT, Kia's most powerful production car to date, can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 3.5 seconds, travel more than 420 kilometers on a single charge and charge itself to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

The two models are built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated EV platform called E-GMP.

