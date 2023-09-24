Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #poomsae #medal #taekwondo

(Asiad) S. Korea's Cha Yea-eun wins gold in women's taekwondo poomsae at Hangzhou

18:02 September 24, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Cha Yea-eun claimed the gold medal in the women's taekwondo poomsae at the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday, taking the second gold for her country.

In the women's individual poomsae final at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre, Cha beat Yuiko Niwa from Japan to stand on the top of the podium.

It is South Korea's second gold from taekwondo after Kang Wan-jin won the men's individual earlier in the day.

Also, Cha became the country's first female gold medalist poomsae practitioner at the Asiad. The discipline became an official Asian Games event in 2018, and South Korean women won bronze in individual poomsae and silver in team poomsae that year.

view larger image South Korea's Cha Yea-eun competes in the women's individual taekwondo poomsae competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Cha Yea-eun competes in the women's individual taekwondo poomsae competition at Lin'an Sports Culture & Exhibition Centre during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK