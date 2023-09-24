(Asiad) S. Korean Lee Ha-rim wins silver in men's judo

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean judoka Lee Ha-rim grabbed the silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday.

Lee lost to Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei by waza-ari, or a half point, in the final of the men's -60kg event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



view larger image Lee Ha-rim of South Korea (R) battles Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei in the final of the men's -60kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is the second career Asiad medal for Lee, who won bronze at the 2018 competition.

Lee was the more aggressive one in the early moments, but Yang bided his time before putting on a move in the dying seconds.

Yang picked up his decisive point with a seoi-nage, or a shoulder throw, with 30 seconds remaining in the four-minute match.

Lee's last-ditch effort to match the score proved futile, and the South Korean has now lost all four career matches against Yang.



view larger image Lee Ha-rim of South Korea (R) reacts to his loss to Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei in the final of the men's -60kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

