(LEAD) (Asiad) S. Korean Lee Ha-rim wins silver in men's judo

(ATTN: UPDATES with other medals; ADDS photos)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean judoka Lee Ha-rim grabbed the silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in China on Sunday.

Lee lost to Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei by waza-ari, or a half point, in the final of the men's -60kg event at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



view larger image Lee Ha-rim of South Korea (R) battles Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei in the final of the men's -60kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

This is the second career Asiad medal for Lee, who won bronze at the 2018 competition.

Lee was the more aggressive one in the early moments, but Yang bided his time before putting on a move in the dying seconds.

Yang picked up his decisive point with a seoi-nage, or a shoulder throw, with 30 seconds remaining in the four-minute match.

Lee's last-ditch effort to match the score proved futile, and the South Korean has now lost all four career matches against Yang.



view larger image Lee Ha-rim of South Korea (R) reacts to his loss to Yang Yung Wei of Chinese Taipei in the final of the men's -60kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee left the arena without answering questions from South Korean media.

South Korea collected two more medals in judo on Sunday.

Jung Ye-rin defeated Galiya Tynbayeva of Kazakhstan for bronze in the women's -52kg for her first Asian Games medal.

An Baul failed to defend his gold medal in the men's -66kg by losing to Ryoma Tanaka of Japan in the semifinals. An defeated Obid Dzebov of Tajikistan for the bronze.



view larger image Jung Ye-rin of South Korea (L) battles Galiya Tynbayeva of Kazakhstan in the bronze medal match of the women's -52kg judo competition at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the women's -48kg event, Lee Hye-kyeong was disqualified from the bronze medal match against Khalimajon Kurbonova of Uzbekistan, after losing her semifinal match on unsportsmanlike conduct. Lee ended up striking the face of her opponent, Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan, while trying to grab her lapel. The referee, Asim Hosni Alreedy, determined that Lee had hit Abuzhakynova on purpose.



view larger image An Baul of South Korea (L) battles Ryoma Tanaka of Japan during the semifinals of the men's -66kg judo event at the 19th Asian Games at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 24, 2023. (Yonhap)

