(Asiad) medal standings

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|20
|7
|3
|30
|2
|South Korea
|5
|4
|5
|14
|3
|Japan
|2
|7
|5
|14
|4
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|5
|7
|5
|Uzbekistan
|1
|3
|3
|7
|6
|Chinese Taipei
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|India
|0
|3
|2
|5
|8
|Indonesia
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|Mongolia
|0
|1
|2
|3
|10
|Iran
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Kazakhstan
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|UAE
|0
|1
|1
|2
