(Asiad) medal standings

23:07 September 24, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Hangzhou Asian Games as of Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 20 7 3 30
2 South Korea 5 4 5 14
3 Japan 2 7 5 14
4 Hong Kong 2 0 5 7
5 Uzbekistan 1 3 3 7
6 Chinese Taipei 1 1 2 4
7 India 0 3 2 5
8 Indonesia 0 1 3 4
9 Mongolia 0 1 2 3
10 Iran 0 1 1 2
10 Kazakhstan 0 1 1 2
10 UAE 0 1 1 2


(END)

