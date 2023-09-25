S. Korea, China, Japan to hold talks this week to discuss three-way summit

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, China and Japan are set to hold a series of meetings in Seoul on Monday to discuss resuming the long-stalled summit of their leaders.

The deputy director-general meetings come a day before high-level talks among South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won, Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's senior deputy foreign minister, and Nong Rong, China's assistant minister of foreign affairs.

Ahead of the three-way talks, Chung is set to hold separate bilateral talks with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts late Monday, according to sources, amid a push to resume a possible trilateral summit.

Three-way summits among the three neighbors -- first held in December 2008 -- have been suspended since 2019 following a dispute between South Korea and Japan over forced labor compensation rulings and the pandemic.

Talks on the need to revive tripartite summit diplomacy have surfaced following a thaw in the frozen ties between Seoul and Tokyo since the launch of the current South Korean administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol in May of last year.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (C) attends the ASEAN Plus Three foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta, in this file photo taken July 13, 2023, along with his Chinese and Japanese counterparts, Wang Yi (L) and Yoshimasa Hayashi, respectively. (Yonhap)

