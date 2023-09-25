Number of businesses in S. Korea edges up in 2022

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The combined number of companies in South Korea rose 1 percent in 2022 from a year earlier, data showed Monday, helped by the growth of transportation service firms.

Asia's fourth-largest economy had 6.14 million businesses last year, compared with 6.08 million tallied a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The wholesale and retail sector had the largest number of companies with 1.51 million, followed by 864,000 restaurants and hotels, and 644,000 transportation firms.

The number of wholesalers and retailers moved down 1.1 percent over the period amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the number of transportation businesses, including courier service providers, gained 4.4 percent.

Local companies hired 25.2 million people in 2022, up 1.1 percent from the previous year.

The manufacturing industry employed the largest number of 4.27 million, followed by the wholesale and retail industry with 3.59 million.

The health care and social welfare segment hired 2.45 million people last year, the data also showed.



view larger image A visitor looks at a bulletin board at a job fair in southern Seoul on Sept. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

