(Asiad) S. Korea wins silver in men's team rifle shooting

11:21 September 25, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea captured silver in the men's 10-meter air rifle team event at the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday, bagging its first shooting medal on the second day of competition.

The trio of Park Ha-jun, Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun combined for 1,890.1 points at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, finishing 3.6 points behind the Indian team of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar.

Du Linshu, Sheng Lihao and Yu Haonan of China took the bronze in 1,888.2 points.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

