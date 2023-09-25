(Asiad) S. Korean shooter Park Ha-jun wins silver in men's rifle

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shooter Park Ha-jun was on target for the silver medal in the men's individual 10-meter air rifle event at the Asian Games in China on Monday.

Park scored 251.3 points for his second medal Monday at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou. The 23-year-old is the first South Korean medalist in the men's individual 10m air rifle since the 2010 bronze medalist Kim Ki-won.



view larger image Park Ha-jun of South Korea reacts after winning the silver medal in the men's individual 10-meter air rifle shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Earlier in the day, Park joined Kim Sang-do and Nam Tae-yun for the team silver medal in the 10m air rifle with 1,890.1 points. It was South Korea's first medal in shooting in Hangzhou.

The team standings were determined by the combined scores of individual shooters in their qualification phase. Park was the second-ranked qualifier with 632.8 points, while Kim and Nam chipped in 629.1 points and 628.2 points, respectively.



view larger image Park Ha-jun of South Korea competes in the final of the men's individual 10-meter air rifle shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

