Supreme Court shifts to acting leadership for 1st time in 30 yrs

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court will be led by an acting chief justice for the first time in three decades, as the parliamentary confirmation of Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong has been delayed after the retirement of Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.

According to the top court, Ahn Chul-sang, the most senior of the 13 Supreme Court justices, will take on the role of acting chief justice from Monday. This is the first time since 1993 when Choi Jae-ho served as acting chief justice for two weeks after then Chief Justice Kim Deok-ju resigned over a real estate speculation scandal.

Lee was nominated by President Yoon Suk Yeol as new Supreme Court chief justice on Aug. 22 and underwent his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly last week. But parliamentary approval of Lee's nomination has been delayed as the main opposition Democratic Party has taken issue with his past rulings and personal controversies. Kim's six-year tenure ended Sunday.

Some judicial officials express concern that the Supreme Court's en banc hearings and rulings, which are seen as the key function of the top court, will be virtually impossible for the time being under the acting leadership.

They say confusion will be further aggravated at the top court if the leadership vacuum is prolonged.



view larger image A file photo of Supreme Court justice Ahn Chul-sang (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)