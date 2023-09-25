All BTS members renew contract with BigHit

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- All seven members of the K-pop sensation BTS have renewed contracts with their agency, BigHit Music, for the second time, music industry sources said Monday.

The sources said all seven members -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- have recently signed the new contracts with the agency.

The signing comes after Hybe, the parent company for BigHit, announced in a regulatory filing Wednesday that its board has approved a plan to renew contracts with the group.

Industry experts say the smooth renewal of contracts eliminated Hybe's biggest "risk" factor or uncertainty by clearing the way for BTS' plan to reunite as a group in 2025 after taking a hiatus to complete its members' mandatory military service.



BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, the predecessor of Hybe, in 2013. The members first renewed their contracts in October 2018.

BTS has become the first K-pop act to top the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and the Billboard 200 main albums chart, and now has six songs and albums that have hit the top of the charts, respectively, as a group.

