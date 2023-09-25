Lifetime public office ban for sex offenders against minors to be eased to 20-yr ban

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The lifetime ban on sexual offenders against minors from holding public positions will be eased to a 20-year ban, the interior ministry said Monday, after the Constitutional Court ruled last year that the lifetime ban is excessive.

Article 31 of the current Local Public Officials Act stipulates that people convicted of any type of sexual crimes against minors are permanently banned from being hired as government employees.

In November last year, however, the Constitutional Court ruled the provision as incompatible with the Constitution, saying it goes against people's rights to carry out public office and the principle of proportionality.

Complying with the top court's decision, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it has prepared a revision of the law calling for prohibiting sex offenders against minors from public office for 20 years after the completion of the sentence and medical treatment in custody.

The ministry said the amendment will be preannounced to the public from Tuesday to Nov. 6.

The ministry also said it will establish a new legal basis for giving preferences in personnel affairs to public servants raising multiple children.



view larger image This undated file photo shows the Constitutional Court. (Yonhap)

