(Asiad) S. Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo eliminated in 2nd round at Hangzhou Asiad

HANGZOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kwon Soon-woo crashed out of the second round of the men's singles tennis at the 19th Asian Games on Monday.

Kwon, placing 112th in world rankings, was upset by No. 636 Kasidit Samrej of Thailand 3-6, 7-5, 4-6 in a second round match at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China.

Since returning from a shoulder injury that kept him sidelined for six months earlier this year, Kwon has suffered six straight defeats on the world stage, including the U.S. Open in August.

The 25-year-old Korean tennis player had been considered a gold medal contender in the men's singles at the ongoing Asiad for his career of two ATP titles and a third-round finish at a Grand Slam tournament. He has been ranked as high as world No. 52.

He will vie for the men's doubles gold medal with his best friend in tennis, Hong Seong-chan.



South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo speaks to reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, before departing for Hangzhou, China, for the Asian Games on Sept. 20, 2023.

