(Asiad) S. Korea strikes gold in shooting

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea snatched its first shooting gold medal of the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday, winning the men's 10-meter running target team title.

The trio of Kwak Yong-bin, Ha Kwang-chul and Jeong You-jin combined for 1,668 points for the gold medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

They edged out the North Korean team of Kwon Kwang-il, Pak Myong-won and Yu Song-jun, who also had 1,668 points but settled for silver because South Korea hit more 10s, 39 to 29.

This was South Korea's first gold in shooting here.

Jeong added an individual bronze in the same running target event for his seventh career Asiad medal.

Earlier Monday, South Korea grabbed three silver medals in shooting: in the men's individual 10m air rifle, the men's team 10m air rifle and the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team event.



view larger image Jeong You-jin of South Korea competes in the men's 10-meter running target shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

