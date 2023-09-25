(2nd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea strikes gold in shooting

(ATTN: ADDS 1st, 5th photos, details in paras 6-7)

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea snatched its first shooting gold medal of the 19th Asian Games in China on Monday, winning the men's 10-meter running target team title.

The trio of Kwak Yong-bin, Ha Kwang-chul and Jeong You-jin combined for 1,668 points for the gold medal at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

This was South Korea's first Asiad gold in a running target event.



view larger image Ha Kwang-chul, Jeong You-jin and Kwak Yong-bin of South Korea (L to R) pose with their gold medals won in the men's 10-meter running target team shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kwak, Ha and Jeong edged out the North Korean team of Kwon Kwang-il, Pak Myong-won and Yu Song-jun, who also had 1,668 points but settled for silver because South Korea hit more 10s, 39 to 29.

Jeong added an individual bronze in the same running target event for his seventh career Asiad medal.

During the medal ceremony, the North Korean shooters displayed little emotion as the South Korean anthem, "Aegukga," played through the PA system inside the shooting range.

Standing on the far right of the podium, Pak, one of North Korea's two flag bearers at Saturday's opening ceremony, looked toward the rafters with a smile on his face, as the North Korean national flag was raised next to the South Korean flag. Yu, positioned in the middle, stared straight ahead without so much as glancing at the flag.



view larger image Jeong You-jin of South Korea competes in the men's 10-meter running target shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

"It was an emotional victory for me. These athletes worked so hard for this," South Korean head coach Hong Seung-pyo said. "Their score was far worse than the ones they'd posted in some training sessions. I felt helpless, but I couldn't really show my emotions in front of them. I kept praying until the end."

Earlier Monday, South Korea grabbed three silver medals in shooting: in the men's individual 10m air rifle, the men's team 10m air rifle and the men's 25m rapid fire pistol team event.



view larger image Kwon Kwang-il of North Korea competes in the men's 10-meter running target shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

In the running target, the individual and team events took place simultaneously, with the individual total determining the team rankings.

Shooters each fired 60 shots across six series, with the targets moving from left to right or right to left, for a maximum 600 points: 30 precision-fire shots with a time limit of five seconds per shot and 30 rapid-fire shots fired within 2.5 seconds.

Jeong, the individual bronze medalist, topped all South Koreans with 565 points. Kwak scored 554 points, and Ha chipped in 549 points.



view larger image Ha Kwang-chul of South Korea competes in the men's 10-meter running target shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

For North Korea, Pak led the way with 561 points. Kwon had 559 points, and Yu had 548.

North Korea remained in the lead in the late stages, but Yu struggled over the final two series, putting up just 86 and then 87 points.



view larger image Pak Myong-won, Yu Song-jun and Kwon Kwang-il of North Korea (L to R) celebrate after winning the silver medal in the men's 10-meter running target team shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We didn't know much about the North Korean shooters. They beat us handily at the world championships in 2018, and I figured they'd contend for the gold here, too," Hong, the South Korean head coach, said. "We ended up taking the gold after one of their shooters made mistakes toward the end. It is a poignant moment for me to see South Korea and North Korea take the gold and the silver."



view larger image Pak Myong-won of North Korea leaves the range after competing in the men's 10-meter running target shooting event at the Asian Games at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)