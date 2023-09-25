The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Supreme Court shifts to acting leadership for 1st time in 30 yrs

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court will be led by an acting chief justice for the first time in three decades, as the parliamentary confirmation of Chief Justice nominee Lee Gyun-ryong has been delayed after the retirement of Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.

According to the top court, Ahn Chul-sang, the most senior of the 13 Supreme Court justices, will take on the role of acting chief justice from Monday. This is the first time since 1993 when Choi Jae-ho served as acting chief justice for two weeks after then Chief Justice Kim Deok-ju resigned over a real estate speculation scandal.

-----------------

Ex-President Park visits traditional market in Daegu in rare public appearance

DAEGU -- Former President Park Geun-hye made a rare public appearance Monday as she visited a traditional market in the southeastern city of Daegu ahead of the autumn harvest holiday of Chuseok.

Accompanied by her aides and bodyguards, Park visited the traditional Hyeonpung Market in Daegu, her hometown, late Monday morning, donning a cream shirt matched with a dark denim skirt and running shoes with her signature updo hairstyle.

-----------------

S. Korea, Turkey push to sign military information protection agreement

SEOUL -- South Korea and Turkey agreed Monday to strengthen cooperation in the areas of defense and the arms industry and push to sign a military deal as part of such efforts, the defense ministry said.

South Korean Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his Turkish counterpart, Alpaslan Kavaklioglu, said the two sides will ink the agreement on the protection of classified military information at an appropriate time in the future after concluding domestic procedures. No specific time frame was given.

-----------------

Audit finds Seoul city only raised taxi fare without proper crackdown on unauthorized off-duty taxis

SEOUL -- The state audit agency announced Monday that the Seoul city government had not properly cracked down on taxis going off-duty without proper notification, due to concerns over potential opposition from taxi drivers.

Instead, the Seoul metropolitan government increased taxi fares to meet the growing demand for late-night taxi services following the relaxation of social distancing measures and business curfews imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI).

-----------------

All BTS members renew contract with BigHit

SEOUL -- All seven members of the K-pop sensation BTS have renewed contracts with their agency, BigHit Music, for the second time, music industry sources said Monday.

The sources said all seven members -- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- have recently signed the new contracts with the agency.

-----------------

(3rd LD) (Asiad) S. Korea collects 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze in shooting

HANGZHOU -- South Korea captured its first shooting gold medal of the ongoing Asian Games on Monday as part of a five-medal performance with rifles and pistols in China.

South Korea edged out North Korea for the gold medal in the men's 10-meter running target team event at Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou.

-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 3rd day on U.S. rate hike, China woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks finished lower Monday, driven by a sharp fall in battery shares, on concerns about the Federal Reserve's continued monetary tightening path, a U.S. government shutdown and risks in the Chinese property sector. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index shed 12.37 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 2,495.76, extending a losing streak to the third session. Trading volume was moderate at 431.14 million shares worth 7.3 trillion won (US$5.46 billion), with losers outpacing gainers 661 to 223.

