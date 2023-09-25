(Asiad) S. Korean Ji Yu-chan grabs stunning swimming gold

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Ji Yu-chan soared to a shock gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle at the Asian Games here Monday.

Ji won his first career Asiad gold with an Asian Games record time of 21.72 seconds at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou.

He beat out Ho Ian Yentou of Hong Kong by 0.15 second. The reigning 100m freestyle champion, Pan Zhanle of China, took the bronze in 21.92 seconds.

Ji's was South Korea's first swimming gold medal in Hangzhou.



view larger image South Korean swimmer Ji Yu-chan leaves the pool after completing the men's 50-meter freestyle heat at the Asian Games at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Aquatic Sports Arena in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

