(Asiad) S. Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre

By Kim Boram
HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk claimed the gold medal in the men's individual sabre at the 19th Asian Games in China, ending a decadelong Asiad reign by his compatriot Gu Bon-gil.
Oh beat Gu 15-7 in the all-Korean gold medal match held at Hangzhou Dianzi University Gymnasium in Hangzhou, revenging the Gu-Oh showdown held five years ago.
It is Oh's first Asian Games title and the country's second gold from fencing at Hangzhou following Choi In-jeong's gold in women's individual epee.
