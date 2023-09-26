U.S. renews commitment to diplomacy with N. Korea after regime reopens borders for foreigners

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Department of State reiterated its commitment to diplomacy with North Korea on Monday, after the reclusive regime reportedly reopened its borders for foreigners' entry this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's state broadcaster CCTV has reported on the North's full lifting of border closures, which were first enforced in January 2020 -- a move that raised hopes for the resumption of its reengagement with the outside world.

"I would say that we have always made clear that we welcome diplomacy with North Korea that has been the policy of this administration since the beginning of this administration," Matthew Miller, the department's spokesperson, told a press briefing. "But North Korea has rejected it at every turn."



State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller is seen answering questions during a daily press briefing at the state department in Washington on Sept. 12, 2023

Although the United States has lambasted the North's move to deepen military ties with Russia amid the war in Ukraine, Washington has signaled its openness to diplomacy with Pyongyang to address the recalcitrant regime's nuclear and other issues.

Direct nuclear talks between the U.S. and the North have been stalled since the two countries held a working-level meeting in Sweden in October 2019 in the wake of the bilateral no-deal summit in Hanoi in February that year.

